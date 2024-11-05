8×8, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

8×8 Inc ( (EGHT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 8×8 Inc presented to its investors.

8×8, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solutions offered on a global cloud platform, catering to the communications and customer engagement needs of businesses worldwide.

In its recent financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, 8×8, Inc. reported total revenue of $181 million, slightly down from the previous year’s $185 million. The company highlighted a significant growth in new product sales by over 60% year-over-year, driven by AI-based solutions, and marked its 15th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations.

Key financial metrics show that 8×8 achieved GAAP operating income of $7.2 million, a notable improvement from a loss of $2.6 million in the same period last year. However, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $14.5 million, doubling from last year’s $7.5 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was $21.5 million, while net income was $12.1 million, both slightly down from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $26.7 million.

In addition to financial performance, the company announced several product innovations, including the launch of AI-powered solutions and enhancements to its contact center capabilities, alongside strategic partnerships to enhance security and customer experiences. The company also received multiple industry recognitions, underscoring its leadership in the sector.

Looking ahead, 8×8 management remains optimistic about its strategic investments and innovation-led growth. The company forecasts total revenue for the fiscal year 2025 to be between $714 million and $727 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin anticipated to range between 10.25% and 11%, reflecting cautious optimism in a competitive market environment.