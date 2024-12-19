8VI Holdings Suspends Trading Ahead of Delisting Announcement

8VI Holdings Ltd (AU:8VI) has released an update.

8VI Holdings Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement about its potential delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange. The halt will remain in place until the company releases this announcement or normal trading resumes on December 23, 2024. Investors will be closely watching for further updates from the company.

