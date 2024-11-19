8common’s AGM Results: Key Resolution Not Passed

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

8common Limited, a provider of financial transaction processing solutions, successfully passed all but one resolution at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The resolution regarding the approval for the future issue of securities under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was not passed. The company’s platforms, including Expense8 and CardHero, continue to serve a substantial user base across major enterprises and government entities.

For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.