89bio Completes Merger and Delists from Nasdaq

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

89bio ( (ETNB) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, 89bio concluded a merger process, resulting in the termination of its Loan and Security Agreement from January 2023. The merger led to the company becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent company, with significant changes in the company’s stock and management structure, including the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq and the resignation of its board members.

The most recent analyst rating on (ETNB) stock is a Hold with a $14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 89bio stock, see the ETNB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ETNB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ETNB is a Neutral.

The overall score for 89bio is primarily weighed down by the financial performance due to ongoing losses and cash flow issues. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, adding to the risk. Although corporate events highlight promising clinical progress, the company’s valuation remains low due to negative earnings, typical in the biotech industry. The stock reflects high-risk, high-reward potential.

To see Spark’s full report on ETNB stock, click here.

More about 89bio

Average Trading Volume: 5,392,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.2B

Find detailed analytics on ETNB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue