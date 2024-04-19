88 Energy Reports Oil Flow Success in Alaska

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has announced the successful recovery of light oil from two reservoirs at their Hickory-1 well in Project Phoenix, Alaska. The company is now proceeding with post-flow test studies and evaluating commercialisation options, including partnerships and early-stage production systems. This development marks a significant step forward for 88 Energy as they work towards appraising and advancing their oil discovery.

