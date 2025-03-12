88 Energy Limited Schedules AGM and Opens Director Nominations

88 Energy Limited ( (AU:88E) ) has shared an update.

88 Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 6, 2025, in Perth, Australia. A key agenda item will be the election of a new Director, with nominations closing on March 19, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves strategic leadership decisions that could impact the company’s future operations and market positioning.

More about 88 Energy Limited

88 Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including ASX, AIM, and OTC, indicating a broad market focus.

YTD Price Performance: -16.25%

Average Trading Volume: 22,479,268

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £28.16M

Find detailed analytics on 88E stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com