88 Energy Advances Project Phoenix with Promising Results

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited reports progress on Project Phoenix, including positive flow test results from the Hickory-1 well in Alaska with peak rates of ~70 and ~50 bopd for USFS and SMD-B zones respectively. The company is conducting further analyses and preparing for an independent resource assessment, with plans for a potential horizontal well production test and a strategic partnership to support future drilling and development.

