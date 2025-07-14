80 Mile Plc Strengthens Board with New Non-Executive Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bluejay Mining ( (GB:80M) ) has issued an update.

80 Mile Plc has appointed Ingo Hofmaier as a Non-Executive Director, bringing his extensive experience in corporate finance and the mining industry to the board. This strategic appointment comes as the company is at a pivotal point, with new drilling agreements in Greenland and an interest in sustainable energy projects in Italy, positioning 80 Mile for continued growth and diversification in critical and sustainable energy resources.

80 Mile Plc is an exploration and development company listed on the London AIM market, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the U.S. OTC Market. The company focuses on high-grade critical metals in Tier 1 jurisdictions, with projects in Greenland and a developing industrial gas and biofuels business in Italy. Its strategy involves advancing key projects and creating value through partnerships and strategic acquisitions, with a recent expansion into the energy and gas sector through the acquisition of White Flame Energy.

