7Road Holdings Updates Board Composition and Roles

An update from 7Road Holdings Limited ( (HK:0797) ) is now available.

7Road Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each board member. The executive directors include Meng Shuqi, Liu Zhizhen, and Yang Cheng, while the independent non-executive directors are Xue Jun, Li Yiqing, and Lui Chi Ho. The board is supported by three committees: the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee, and the Remuneration Committee. This announcement may affect the company’s governance structure and decision-making processes, potentially impacting its strategic direction and shareholder relations.

More about 7Road Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -2.68%

Average Trading Volume: 26,222

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.95B

