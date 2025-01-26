7Road Holdings Limited Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

7Road Holdings Limited ( (HK:0797) ) has shared an announcement.

7Road Holdings Limited has announced a change in its executive leadership, with Mr. Li Zhengquan resigning from his roles as executive director, chief financial officer, and joint company secretary due to personal career development. Mr. Liu Zhizhen, the current chief executive officer with a strong background in game research and development, has been appointed as an executive director. This leadership change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to leveraging expertise in the gaming industry, potentially enhancing its research and development capabilities.

More about 7Road Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -2.68%

Average Trading Volume: 26,222

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.95B

