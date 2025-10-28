7C Solarparken AG Managerial Share Purchase Signals Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

7C Solarparken ( (DE:HRPK) ) just unveiled an update.

7C Solarparken AG announced a managerial transaction involving Koen Boriau, a member of the managing body, who purchased shares worth 20,000 EUR at a price of 1.60 EUR per share on October 24, 2025. This transaction, conducted on the Xetra platform, reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and may influence stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about 7C Solarparken

7C Solarparken AG operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of solar power plants. The company is engaged in the production and sale of solar electricity, primarily targeting the European market.

Average Trading Volume: 75,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €129.5M

