79North Slashes Warrant Exercise Price

79North Inc. has announced a significant reduction in the exercise price of 7.9 million share purchase warrants from $0.08 to $0.03, effective July 3, 2024. These warrants were originally issued in July 2022 and are part of the company’s capital management strategy. The amendment is noted as a related party transaction and is compliant with the market capitalization exemption rules.

