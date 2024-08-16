79 Resources Ltd. Launches Share Unit Financing

79 Resources Ltd (TSE:SNR) has released an update.

79 Resources Ltd., a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company, has announced a new non-brokered financing initiative aimed at raising capital through the issuance of up to 1,000,000 common share units at $0.05 each. These units include a share and a purchase warrant, with proceeds intended for working capital. The financing, subject to regulatory approvals, also allows for a potential 6% finder’s fee, excluding insider subscriptions.

