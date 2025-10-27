60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Advances Tafenoquine Study for Chronic Babesiosis

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((SXTP)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The B-FREE Chronic Babesiosis Study, officially titled B-FREE Chronic Babesiosis Study: A Phase 2 Open Label Study of Tafenoquine for Treatment of Chronic Babesiosis Patients With Severe Fatigue, aims to evaluate the efficacy of Tafenoquine in treating chronic babesiosis, particularly in patients suffering from severe fatigue. This study is significant as it addresses a debilitating condition with limited treatment options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Tafenoquine, an experimental drug administered in 100 mg tablets. Patients will self-administer the drug orally with food over a 12-week period, starting with daily doses for the first four days, followed by weekly doses.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a single-group assignment. There is no random allocation or masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. The open-label design allows all participants to receive the experimental drug.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on October 22, 2024, with the latest update on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could influence 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s stock performance, as successful outcomes may boost investor confidence and market value. In the broader industry context, advancements in treating chronic babesiosis could position the company as a leader in this niche market.

Closing Sentence: The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

