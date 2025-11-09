5G Networks Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Webcentral Ltd ( (AU:5GN) ) is now available.
5G Networks Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back a total of 68,970 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 28,434,132 securities bought back to date. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Webcentral Ltd
YTD Price Performance: -17.65%
Average Trading Volume: 389,709
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$39.54M
