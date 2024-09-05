5E Advanced Materials Ramps Up Boron Production and Secures Funding

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ( (FEAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has made significant strides in the production of boric acid with the operation of their Small-Scale Boron Facility, optimizing production processes and efficiency. Their recent capital raise has positioned them to progress engineering, pre-feasibility studies, and government funding initiatives. The company has begun shipping product samples to potential customers and is actively engaging in discussions to secure commercial agreements. Emphasizing their milestone as the first new domestic producer of boron in the U.S., 5E is poised to become a global leader in supplying critical materials for various industries, including energy and defense.

