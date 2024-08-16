51 Credit Card Inc. Issues Profit Warning

51 Credit Card Inc. (HK:2051) has released an update.

51 Credit Card Inc. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a comprehensive loss of RMB 37-40 million for the first half of 2024, a stark contrast to the RMB 2.4 million profit from the same period in 2023. The decline is attributed to decreased revenue from the camping business, downsizing of credit card technology services, and new expenses from vehicle business research and development. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to exercise care when dealing with the company’s shares.

