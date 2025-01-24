51 Credit Card Inc. Announces Sale of Stake in China Netcom

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from 51 Credit Card Inc. ( (HK:2051) ).

51 Credit Card Inc. has entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement to sell its shares in its subsidiary, China Netcom. This disposal amounts to approximately 29% of China Netcom’s total issued share capital, while an additional 10.16% is being placed through a Placing Agreement. Upon completion, the company will no longer hold any interest in China Netcom, and its financial results will not be consolidated into the company’s financial statements. This transaction is recognized as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, subject to certain conditions.

More about 51 Credit Card Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 4.35%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €50.03M

