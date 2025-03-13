4SC AG Updates on Resminostat’s EMA Application

An update from 4SC AG ( (DE:VSC) ) is now available.

4SC AG has announced an update regarding its marketing authorization application for Resminostat, also known as Kinselby. The company plans to address the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Day-180 Assessment Report and its major objections by submitting a response within the required deadline. Feedback from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected by the end of April 2025, which will influence the company’s future direction.

More about 4SC AG

4SC AG is a biotechnology company focused on developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates within the pharmaceutical industry, aiming to address unmet medical needs through innovative therapies.

