4SC AG Announces Upcoming Financial Reports Release Dates

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from 4SC AG ( (DE:VSC) ).

4SC AG has announced the pre-release of its financial reports, indicating the scheduled disclosure of the year report for 2024 on March 28, 2025, and the half-year report for 2025 on August 8, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s regular financial disclosure obligations, which may offer stakeholders insights into its financial health and operational progress over the specified periods.

More about 4SC AG

4SC AG is a company based in Germany, operating in the biotechnology industry. It is primarily involved in the development of pharmaceuticals, focusing on innovative cancer therapies. The company is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and the free markets in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate.

YTD Price Performance: 0.06%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €63.26M

For a thorough assessment of VSC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.