4imprint’s Chairman Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

4Imprint ( (GB:FOUR) ) has shared an announcement.

On December 17, 2024, 4imprint Group PLC announced that Paul Moody, the Non-Executive Chairman, purchased 1,500 ordinary shares at a price of £48.02 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction increases Moody’s total interest in the company to 11,000 shares, representing 0.04% of the company’s issued share capital. The purchase reflects Moody’s confidence in the company’s performance and may positively influence stakeholder perception of the company’s market stability.

More about 4Imprint

4imprint Group PLC operates in the promotional products industry, specializing in the provision of promotional merchandise to businesses and organizations. The company is focused on delivering a wide range of products, including personalized clothing, office supplies, and tech gadgets, primarily targeting corporate clients seeking brand visibility and marketing solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 10.00%

Average Trading Volume: 89,147

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.37B

For detailed information about FOUR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.