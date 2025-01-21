4imprint Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from 4Imprint ( (GB:FOUR) ).

4imprint Group plc reported a strong financial performance for 2024, with unaudited revenue rising to $1.37 billion, a 3% increase over the previous year, and profit before tax expected to exceed $153 million. Despite challenges in the market, the company saw a rise in existing customer orders and maintained a robust gross profit margin of around 32%. A significant $20 million investment was made to expand the Oshkosh distribution center, supporting growth in the apparel category. The company remains highly cash-generative, ending the year with $148 million in cash and bank deposits, positioning it well for the future.

More about 4Imprint

4imprint Group plc is a leading international direct marketer specializing in promotional products. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of promotional items to businesses, emphasizing customer acquisition and retention.

YTD Price Performance: 4.63%

Average Trading Volume: 102,950

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.43B

