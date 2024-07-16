4GLOBAL Plc Surpasses Expectations with Growth

4 Global Plc (GB:4GBL) has released an update.

4GLOBAL Plc, a data and technology firm for the sports, fitness, and wellness sectors, reported strong organic growth with a 14% increase in revenue and a 30% rise in adjusted EBITDA, outperforming market expectations. The company highlighted significant international expansion, including high-profile customer wins such as US Soccer and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), as well as an increase in recurring revenues. Despite a drop in profit before tax, the outlook remains positive with a robust pipeline and new product launches.

For further insights into GB:4GBL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.