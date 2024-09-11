4GLOBAL Plc Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

4 Global Plc (GB:4GBL) has released an update.

4GLOBAL Plc, a leader in data and technology solutions for the sports and wellness sectors, has announced an executive shift with Stuart Wooller stepping up as the new Group Finance Director and Company Secretary after the departure of Keith Sadler, who remains as Non-Executive Director. The company, known for its extensive data insights and predictive analytics serving a global clientele, is positioning itself for the next growth phase, leveraging its robust data points and analytics capabilities. This strategic leadership transition ensures continuity and aligns with the company’s growth trajectory outlined since its listing on AIM in 2021.

