4Global PLC Announces Major Shareholder Update

4Global PLC has notified stakeholders of a significant change in major holdings, with shareholder Scobie Dickinson Ward now possessing 8.31% of voting rights after a recent transaction. The threshold was crossed on June 19, 2024, and the company was informed two days later. This change in ownership represents an increase from the previous notification where the voting rights stood at 7.36%.

