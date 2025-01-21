4GLOBAL Expands with New 4GSportsPulse Offering

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

4GLOBAL has launched 4GSportsPulse, a new service integrating advanced data analytics and strategic consulting to assist sports brands in identifying growth opportunities and optimizing campaigns. The initiative signifies 4GLOBAL’s expansion into direct brand engagement, with the first customer being the European Volleyball Confederation. Led by Alasdair Lloyd-Jones, the venture aims to deepen relationships with existing clients and tap into the growing global sports analytics market. Positioned at the intersection of the sporting goods, sponsorship, and analytics markets, 4GSportsPulse is expected to be a significant revenue contributor within three years. The company initially targets North America due to its high market potential, aligning with their strategic focus shift.

4GLOBAL PLC is a provider of data and technology solutions targeting sports, fitness, and wellness organizations to enhance their operational and investment decisions. The company operates the world’s largest sports participation and facility database, offering insights from over 4 billion data points. 4GLOBAL utilizes its DataHub to source information from health and fitness operators and community programs, providing a comprehensive view of physical activity patterns. Its services cater to both public and private sectors, including governments, cities, and sports clubs, with key markets in North America, the Middle East, and Europe. Founded in 2002 and listed on AIM in 2021, 4GLOBAL is headquartered in London with offices in Miami and Istanbul.

YTD Price Performance: -3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 7,769

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.86M

