4DS Memory Announces Virtual General Meeting and Push for Digital Communication

4DS Memory Limited has announced an upcoming virtual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 17, 2025. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate effective management responses. This move aligns with the Corporations Amendment Act 2022, emphasizing digital communication over hard copies. Shareholders are urged to update their communication preferences to receive electronic documents, reflecting a broader industry trend towards digitalization.

4DS Memory Limited is a semiconductor technology company based in Silicon Valley, specializing in high bandwidth, high endurance, persistent non-volatile memory for advanced CMOS process nodes. The company is known for its Interface Switching ReRAM technology, which is designed for compute-intensive and AI processor applications. Established in 2007, 4DS holds a portfolio of 34 USA patents and collaborates with industry leaders such as imec, Infineon Technologies AG, and HGST, a subsidiary of Western Digital.

