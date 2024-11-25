4DMedical Strengthens U.S. Market Presence with New Contract

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited has secured a significant commercial contract with U.S.-based Imaging Partners of Orange County to provide its advanced lung imaging technology, marking its first such partnership with an independent radiology provider. This deal, buoyed by recent Medicare reimbursement approval, underscores the growing demand for 4DMedical’s innovative solutions in the respiratory healthcare sector. The contract is expected to enhance diagnostic options for respiratory conditions, solidifying the company’s position in the market.

