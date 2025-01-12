4DMedical Secures DoD Contract for CT:VQ™ Pilot, Aiming to Revolutionize Respiratory Diagnostics

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

4DMedical Ltd ( (AU:4DX) ) has provided an announcement.

4DMedical Limited has secured a contract with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to pilot its CT Ventilation-Perfusion (CT:VQ™) technology, aiming to enhance lung health assessments for active military personnel. This initiative builds on previous successful collaborations with the DoD and is expected to position 4DMedical as a key player in the billion-dollar respiratory diagnostics market by offering a faster, safer, and more accessible alternative to traditional Nuclear VQ scans.

More about 4DMedical Ltd

4DMedical Limited is a global medical technology company specializing in advanced respiratory imaging technology. It offers patented XV Technology® that enhances the understanding of lung function in patients with respiratory diseases. The company’s flagship products, XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS®) and CT Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (CT LVAS™), provide dynamic quantification of lung ventilation using existing imaging equipment or the Company’s XV Scanner.

YTD Price Performance: 3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 738,140

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$204.7M

See more data about 4DX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.