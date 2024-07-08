4DMedical Secures Deal to Boost Lung Imaging

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited, a respiratory imaging technology company, has inked a substantial commercial contract with Jones Radiology to provide advanced diagnostic services across South Australia, leveraging their XV Technology® platform. This deal, which follows a successful pilot program, promises to enhance patient care by offering detailed lung function scans, improving the accuracy of diagnoses and patient outcomes. The partnership is set to boost both 4DMedical’s network and the adoption of their CT LVAS™ technology, reinforcing their commitment to expanding advanced respiratory imaging in the region.

For further insights into AU:4DX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.