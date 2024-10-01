4DMedical Presents Company Update, Not a Securities Offer

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited has recently shared an investor presentation emphasizing that it’s strictly informational, not an offer or advice on financial products. The presentation includes up-to-date summaries of 4DMedical and its subsidiaries’ operations as of October 1, 2024, but lacks independent verification. Moreover, 4DMedical advises that the presentation is not a prospectus, does not include securities offers, and is not intended for transaction inducement.

For further insights into AU:4DX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.