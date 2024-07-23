4D Molecular Therapeutics to Present PRISM Trial Interim Data

4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) just unveiled an announcement.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. is set to unveil interim data from its PRISM clinical trial for 4D-150, a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, at a medical conference in September 2024. Details on the presentation will align with the company’s second-quarter financial report in August 2024. The 52-week analyses for the trial’s cohorts are on track for release in February 2025.

