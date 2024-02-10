4D Molecular Therapeutics Secures Major Financial Deal

4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) has released an update.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into a significant financial arrangement with top-tier underwriters, including Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities, to sell over 6.5 million shares and pre-funded warrants, potentially raising around $281.4 million. The deal also includes an option for underwriters to buy additional shares and features a lock-up agreement restricting company insiders from selling shares until April 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial position and is part of a broader offering under the company’s existing shelf registration.

