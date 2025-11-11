4D Molecular Therapeutics Reports Strategic Gains in Q3 2025

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ( (FDMT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics, particularly for retinal vascular diseases and cystic fibrosis. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, 4DMT highlighted a strategic partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., positive clinical trial data, and a strengthened financial position. The company reported an $85 million upfront payment from Otsuka and expects additional cost-sharing contributions. It also completed an equity offering, raising approximately $93 million, and secured an $11 million investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance its 4D-710 program. Financially, 4DMT reported a net loss of $56.9 million for the quarter, with increased R&D expenses attributed to its Phase 3 trials. Despite the losses, the company maintains a strong cash position, expected to fund operations into the second half of 2028. Looking ahead, 4DMT is positioned to continue its clinical advancements, with key trials for its lead candidates, 4D-150 and 4D-710, progressing as planned.

