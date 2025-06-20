4D Molecular Therapeutics Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( (FDMT) ) has issued an update.

On June 17, 2025, 4D Molecular Therapeutics held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually, where 38,470,536 shares were voted on four proposals. The stockholders elected Class II directors, ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor, approved executive compensation, and decided to hold annual advisory votes on executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (FDMT) stock is a Buy with a $45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock, see the FDMT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FDMT is a Neutral.

4D Molecular Therapeutics faces considerable financial and valuation challenges, reflected in its negative P/E ratio and cash flow issues. While technical indicators show short-term bullish momentum, the stock is overbought, suggesting a potential correction. The company’s future hinges on successful research outcomes and maintaining external financing.

More about 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of gene therapy products. The company is engaged in creating transformative therapies for patients with serious genetic diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 591,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $189.5M

