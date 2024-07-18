4basebio PLC Unveils Employee Share Incentive Plan

4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio PLC, a leader in synthetic DNA products, has announced the allotment of 5,520 shares to its employee benefit trust as part of a long-term incentive plan, with shares valued at approximately £1,800 each for eligible employees. The shares will be equal in all respects to the existing ordinary shares, including rights to dividends, with the next allocation scheduled for August 1, 2024. Following this, the company’s total issued share capital consists of 12,810,728 ordinary shares with voting rights.

