4basebio CEO Increases Stake in Synthetic DNA Firm

4basebio PLC’s CEO, Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 12,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total ownership to 7.27% of the issued share capital. This move signals confidence in the company’s direction, which focuses on synthetic DNA production and nanoparticle delivery solutions.

