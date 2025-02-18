3P Learning Reports Improved FY25 Half-Year Results Amid Transition

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

3P Learning Ltd. ( (AU:3PL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

3P Learning Ltd. reported its half-year FY25 results, showing a 2% decrease in revenue to $52.7 million, attributed to transitioning Reading Eggs customers in the US market. Despite this, the company saw a significant improvement in underlying EBITDA, up 98% to $6.8 million, and a reduction in statutory net loss after tax by $11.3 million from the previous year. The company’s transition phase, marked by the launch of the ‘3 Essentials’ and operational efficiencies, is expected to enhance performance further in FY26, focusing on delivering better returns for shareholders.

More about 3P Learning Ltd.

3P Learning Ltd. operates in the education technology industry, developing digital learning resources for schools and parents. The company is known for products like Reading Eggs and has a focus on both B2B and B2C markets, including recent expansion through the acquisition of LiteracyPlanet.

YTD Price Performance: -10.71%

Average Trading Volume: 6,166

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$204.7M

Learn more about 3PL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.