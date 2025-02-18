3P Learning Limited Releases Half-Year Financial Summary

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from 3P Learning Ltd. ( (AU:3PL) ) is now available.

3P Learning Limited has released a summary of its activities and results for the half year ended December 31, 2024. The announcement, made by the company’s chairman, CEO, and CFO, does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and emphasizes that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The release is intended for informational purposes and should not be relied upon as investment advice.

More about 3P Learning Ltd.

3P Learning Limited operates in the educational technology industry, providing learning resources and platforms. The company focuses on delivering innovative educational solutions to schools and students, enhancing learning experiences through digital education tools.

YTD Price Performance: -10.71%

Average Trading Volume: 6,166

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$204.7M

