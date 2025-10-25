3P Land Holdings Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from 3P Land Holdings Limited ( (IN:3PLAND) ).

3P Land Holdings Limited announced that its Board of Directors has reviewed and recorded the company’s standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2025. The financial results, along with a limited review report, were discussed in a board meeting held on October 25, 2025, which lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This announcement provides stakeholders with an update on the company’s financial performance, which is crucial for assessing its operational health and market position.

More about 3P Land Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 745.7M INR

Learn more about 3PLAND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue