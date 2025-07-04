3M India Settles Tax Disputes Under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

3M India Limited ( (IN:3MINDIA) ) has provided an update.

3M India Limited has announced its participation in the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, to resolve ongoing income tax litigations for the financial years 2004-05 to 2013-14. The company has received a Certificate in Form 2 for the financial year 2011-12, resulting in an additional tax liability of Rs. 3.58 crores, which has been accounted for as a one-time expense in the financial statement for FY 2024-25. This settlement does not materially impact the company’s operations or activities.

More about 3M India Limited

3M India Limited operates in the diversified technology industry, offering a wide range of products and services including adhesives, abrasives, and personal safety equipment. The company focuses on innovation and technology-driven solutions to cater to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 153

Current Market Cap: 320.4B INR

