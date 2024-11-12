3i Infrastructure Reports Strong Returns and Dividend Growth

3i Infrastructure (GB:3IN) has released an update.

3i Infrastructure has reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024, with the portfolio generating a total return of 5.1% on opening NAV, although slightly down from the previous year. The company is on track to achieve its FY25 dividend target of 12.65 pence per share, marking a 6.3% increase from last year, supported by successful asset sales, including Valorem. This underscores 3i Infrastructure’s ability to deliver consistent and attractive returns in the infrastructure investment sector.

