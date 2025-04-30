3i Group Updates Total Voting Rights Post-Share Allotment

3i Group plc ( (GB:III) ) has shared an announcement.

3i Group plc has announced an update regarding its total voting rights following an allotment of shares under its Share Incentive Plan. The company now has 973,400,238 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote at general meetings. This update is significant for shareholders and others with notification obligations as it affects the calculations for notifying changes in their interests in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

