3i Group Updates Total Voting Rights Post Share Allotment

An announcement from 3i Group plc ( (GB:III) ) is now available.

3i Group plc announced an update regarding its total voting rights following the allotment of shares under its Share Incentive Plan. As of February 28, 2025, the company has 973,397,391 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote, which impacts shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This update is significant for stakeholders as it affects the denominator used for determining changes in shareholding interests, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about 3i Group plc

3i Group plc operates within the financial industry, focusing on private equity and infrastructure investments. The company is known for its strategic investments and asset management services, primarily targeting growth in various sectors across global markets.

YTD Price Performance: 12.40%

Average Trading Volume: 1,411,370

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £38.63B

See more data about III stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.