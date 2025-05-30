3i Group Updates Total Voting Rights After Share Allotment

Confident Investing Starts Here:

3i Group plc ( (GB:III) ) has issued an announcement.

3i Group plc has announced an update regarding its total voting rights following an allotment of shares under its Share Incentive Plan. The company now has 973,401,741 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote at general meetings. This update is significant for shareholders and others with notification obligations as it affects the calculations for notifying changes in their interest in the company, in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:III) stock is a Buy with a £4069.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 3i Group plc stock, see the GB:III Stock Forecast page.

3i Group plc exhibits a robust financial profile and a positive technical trend. Its solid valuation metrics and recent corporate actions further enhance its attractiveness. While revenue growth and cash flow generation could see improvements, the overall outlook remains favorable for investors.

More about 3i Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,936,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.2B

