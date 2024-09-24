3i Group Shows Resilience and Growth in Challenging Economy

3i Group plc (GB:III) has released an update.

3i Group PLC reports robust performance amid a tough economic climate, with strong sales and EBITDA growth in its subsidiary Action, and positive trends across the Private Equity and Infrastructure portfolios. The company highlights the success of Action with a 21% increase in year-to-date sales, and a projected 23% rise in operating EBITDA. The broader portfolio sees improvements, particularly in healthcare, software, IT, and consumer discretionary sectors, although recruitment outsourcing with WilsonHCG has not experienced a significant upturn.

