3i Group Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

3i Group plc ( (GB:III) ) has shared an announcement.

3i Group plc announced that its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities have acquired beneficial interests in ordinary shares as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, which involved the purchase of Partnership Shares and the awarding of Matching Shares, were conducted outside a trading venue, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:III) stock is a Buy with a £4069.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 3i Group plc stock, see the GB:III Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:III Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:III is a Outperform.

3i Group plc exhibits a robust financial profile and a positive technical trend. Its solid valuation metrics and recent corporate actions further enhance its attractiveness. While revenue growth and cash flow generation could see improvements, the overall outlook remains favorable for investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:III stock, click here.

More about 3i Group plc

3i Group plc is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure. The company operates across various sectors, providing capital and strategic support to help businesses grow and succeed in their respective markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,936,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.2B

For a thorough assessment of III stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.