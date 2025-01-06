3i Group Directors Acquire Additional Shares through Incentive Plan

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

3i Group plc ( (GB:III) ) just unveiled an update.

3i Group plc announced that several directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities have acquired additional shares in the company through the Share Incentive Plan. This transaction, which involved purchasing partnership shares and receiving matching shares, signifies an increase in shareholding by key personnel, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about 3i Group plc

3i Group plc operates in the financial sector, focusing on private equity and infrastructure investment. The company invests in a range of industries, seeking opportunities to create value through strategic investments and partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: 1.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,590,800

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £34.76B

