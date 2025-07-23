3HA Capital’s Final Offer for CosmoSteel Nears Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cosmosteel Holdings Limited ( (SG:B9S) ) has shared an update.

3HA Capital Pte. Ltd. has announced a final offer to acquire all issued ordinary shares of CosmoSteel Holdings Limited at a price of S$0.25 per share, marking a 25% increase from the initial offer. As of 23 July 2025, the offer has received acceptances for approximately 87.88% of the company’s voting rights, with the potential for compulsory acquisition if acceptances reach 90%. The offer’s closing date is set for 28 July 2025.

More about Cosmosteel Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 797,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$68.12M

