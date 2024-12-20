3DG Holdings Appoints PwC as New Auditor

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2882) has released an update.

3DG Holdings (International) Limited has announced a change in its auditor, replacing Crowe (HK) CPA Limited with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) effective December 20, 2024. This strategic move aligns the company’s audit processes with its parent company, Luk Fook Holdings, potentially enhancing audit efficiency and benefiting shareholders. The transition is smooth with no disagreements reported between the company and the outgoing auditor.

